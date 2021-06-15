PSOE accuses Consell de Ibiza of “exploiting” the countryside

The PSOE yesterday criticised the “expansion” of tourist places that will likely take place with the approval of the Consell’s Regulation to streamline administration, which allows the development of country houses for tourism. For the Socialists “it is touristic and urban exploitation of the countryside”, and they announced that they will object to the Regulation and oppose “any proposal to modify the Island Territorial Plan (PTI) that involves leaving a single inch of land without protection”, they say in a press release.

The PSOE describes as “barbaric” the fact that 6,000 tourist places can be created in the rooms of country houses. This legal modification, they claim, should be made through the PTI or the Tourism Environment Intervention Plan (PIAT), and not via a simple regulatory procedure.

The party accuses President Vicent Marí of taking advantage of this crisis to “impose a new wave of tourist overcrowding and a lack of protection for the land”.