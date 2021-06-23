Prou warns that tourist exploitation of country houses on Ibiza will “compromise” tranquillity on rural land

The citizens’ platform Prou has demanded this Tuesday that money from the eco-tax be allocated to the farmers of Ibiza in order to prevent the tourist exploitation of these dwellings.

In a statement, Prou ​​considers that the owners of country houses must be “compensated in some way to help them care for and properly maintain these heritage elements”, but they reject the idea of allowing tourism, as proposed by the Consell de Ibiza.

For Prou, the option chosen by the highest insular institution is an “ill-advised” route and points out that ” to continue mixing tourists and residents, and much less so on rural land, in the same way that tourist accommodation cannot be mixed with residential accommodation in urban centers”, they indicate.

In this sense, they stress that although the owners have the duty to “preserve” these dwellings for future generations, it is “unfair that they have to bear this obligation alone, which causes great economic costs”.

The platform points out that tourist uses are “incompatible” with the rightS OF THE rest of the rural population

The citizens’ platform insists that tourist uses are “incompatible” with the rural populations right to rest, and “more so on an island like Ibiza that is characterized by a type of tourism that is not always respectful of the daily lives of the residents. ”

In this line, they say that seeing what happens in the villas on rural land, “it is easy to guess what it will happen to the country houses: they will become an extension of this model, which, instead of being controlled, will be scaled back”.

Thus, they insist that Ibizans have the right to a “minimum of tranquility, which will be seriously compromised with the irresponsible decision to allow tourists to practically any type of construction “, so they claim that in order to compensate the owners municipal taxes should be allocated, direct subsidies or other aids or deductions should be granted and, in particular the money collected by the ecotax.