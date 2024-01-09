Prosecutors seek three-year sentence for man accused of forcing woman to touch his genitals

The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands will try a man in Palma on Tuesday for sexually abusing a woman in a bar in Sant Antoni in the spring of 2022. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is demanding three years in prison, as well as a ban on approaching and communicating with his victim for C. M. B., born in the Californian city of San José in 1981.

The events occurred in April. The victim was taking selfies with some friends in the establishment when the defendant reproached her for having him in one or more photos and they had an argument.

Shortly thereafter, according to the prosecution’s indictment, the woman went to a secluded area of the premises where she met the man again, “who, “motivated by the right to satisfy his sexual desires, managed to kiss her,” says the prosecution, and then, “moved by the same purpose, he kissed her again, took her hand and put it on her private parts, under her pants, telling her: ‘feel this'”. The woman was shocked, pulled her hand out and left the premises immediately.

The prosecution considers that this is a crime of sexual abuse for which it claims for the defendant three years in prison, prohibition of approaching within one hundred meters of the victim, her home and workplace, and prohibition of communicating with her by any means for a period of five years. He also requests that he be disqualified from performing any work in contact with minors for a period of eight years.

