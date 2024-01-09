12.8 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Prosecutors seek three-year sentence for man accused of forcing woman to touch his genitals

The events took place in the spring of 2022 in a bar in Sant Antoni

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Asked to serve three years in prison for sticking woman’s hand in his package: “Feel this.”

The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands will try a man in Palma on Tuesday for sexually abusing a woman in a bar in Sant Antoni in the spring of 2022. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is demanding three years in prison, as well as a ban on approaching and communicating with his victim for C. M. B., born in the Californian city of San José in 1981.

The events occurred in April. The victim was taking selfies with some friends in the establishment when the defendant reproached her for having him in one or more photos and they had an argument.

Shortly thereafter, according to the prosecution’s indictment, the woman went to a secluded area of the premises where she met the man again, “who, “motivated by the right to satisfy his sexual desires, managed to kiss her,” says the prosecution, and then, “moved by the same purpose, he kissed her again, took her hand and put it on her private parts, under her pants, telling her: ‘feel this'”. The woman was shocked, pulled her hand out and left the premises immediately.

The prosecution considers that this is a crime of sexual abuse for which it claims for the defendant three years in prison, prohibition of approaching within one hundred meters of the victim, her home and workplace, and prohibition of communicating with her by any means for a period of five years. He also requests that he be disqualified from performing any work in contact with minors for a period of eight years.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

