Monday, July 5, 2021
The president of the Consell de Ibiza, “concerned” about covid infections on the island

Vicent Marí calls on the public to "exercise maximum caution"

E.P.
Updated:
The president of the Consell de Ibiza,
The President of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí

The president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, has considered the number of infections recorded on the island in recent days to be “very worrying”.

In a video posted on social media, Marí has asked “maximum caution” and urged citizens, if they have not yet been vaccinated and are over 16 years of age, to request request a vaccination appointment at Bitcita.

Last Thursday, the Microbiology Laboratory of the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera has registered 27 new infections , two of them in Formentera.

According to the Health Department, the number of active cases has risen to 236 cases, 219 on Ibiza and 17 on Formentera.

Also, the number of patients admitted remains at ten, five of them in ICU. Last Wednesday two people were admitted directly to the ICU and two others who were in Unit F were transferred to the critical care unit after worsening.

The average age of the hospitalized patient has dropped in recent weeks and stands at 49.5 years of age.

