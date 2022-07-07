New generation of Policía Local officers on Ibiza: “We leave prepared to serve citizens”

A total of 30 Policía Local officers join the staff of the municipalities of Ibiza, Santa Eulària, Sant Antoni and Sant Joan after completing the course and qualifiying to practice. Their qualification, after 800 hours of training from December to May, will help to alleviate the increased workload that comes with the height of the tourist season.

In the middle of the summer season, a breath of fresh air has arrived for the Policía Local on Ibiza. The Ibizan headquarters of the UIB yesterday hosted the graduation of the 30 new officers who will serve on the island, after going through a training course of 800 hours between the months of December and May. The newly incorporated agents will reinforce the staff of the municipalities of Ibiza, where 18 police officers are assigned; Santa Eulària, which will receive five officers; Sant Antoni, with another five; and Sant Josep, with two new local police officers.

New Policía Local officers supported by family

At the event, which had a large audience thanks to the attendance of the families of the graduates, speakers, teachers and students, all joined to emphasize the public service work of the police force. In fact, Fermín Cárcel, one of the instructors who contributed to the training of the new police officers, was in no doubt when he stated that “the main value must be to serve citizens. To realize that we are public servants, and that we are really there to provide security to citizens”.

