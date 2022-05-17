The first Policía Local officers trained on Ibiza will be on patrol this summer

The Policía Local officers from the 42nd and 43rd graducates of the Balearic School of Public Administration (EBAP), the first to have been trained on the island of Ibiza, will be patrolling this summer. Specifically, there are 49 agents, of which 30 will have already finished their training and will graduate by the end of May, while the other 19 will be patrolling as trainee agents, as they will not finish their training until November.

The president of the Balearic Govern, Francina Armengol, accompanied by the councilor of Presidency, Public Function and Equality, Mercedes Garrido, visited the facilities of the EBAP on Ibiza yesterday afternoon, located in sa Coma, to greet the future officers who are taking the more than 800 hour course which is essential to qualify for the Policía Local.

Policía Local trained on Ibiza

This event, which was also attended by the president of the Consell de Formentera, Ana Juan, the mayor of Ibiza, Rafa Ruiz, and councilors of governance of different municipalities of the island, was only attended by the 19 agents from the 43rd graduating course, since the 30 agents from the 42nd are in Calvià completing shooting practice. According to the communication department of the Presidency, despite the fact that almost all the training takes place on Ibiza, the shooting practices are still provided exclusively on Mallorca.

This decentralized course is the result of the agreement signed by the Govern with all the councils of the island and the Consell de Formentera, with the commitment that it will continue in the years to come.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.