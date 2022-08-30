Drug gang hit with huge police deployment on Ibiza

The Guardia Civil carried out multiple searches in homes and businesses on Monday on the island of Ibiza as part of the exploitation phase of the international police operation ‘Via Fora‘, against the crimes of drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization, developed by the Balearic Organized Crime Team of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Guardia Civil.

So far, the operation ‘Via Fora’, organized in collaboration with the Policía Nacional of the Republic of Colombia, has resulted in thirteen arrests, eleven of them on Ibiza and the remaining two in Colombia. In the searches the agents seized “important” quantities of different drugs, weapons, vehicles and cash. The operation involved Europol, the British National Crime Agency and the authorities of Germany, Holland and Ireland.

Two arrested in Columbia on their way with drugs to Ibiza

According to the Guardia Civil, this is an operation aimed at dismantling a criminal organization involved in the production, importation and distribution of narcotic substances based on the island of Ibiza. In fact, the two people who were in Colombia at the time of their arrest had travelled expressly from Ibiza to the South American country for “the acquisition of large quantities of cocaine” on their way to Ibiza, specified the Guardia Civil.

Yesterday morning, several professionals of the UCO carried out a search in a storage room at number 19 of calle Pere Francès in Vila, at the same time that another operation did the same a few hundred meters away, in a hairdresser at number 71 of avenida de España. Shortly after, in the neighborhood of es Viver, the police acted at number 23 of calle del Músic Fermí Marí. In the early morning, another police operation, which included a helicopter, had been in charge of the search of some properties in es Cubells, while a device related to the operation was also searching some houses in calle Guipúzcoa, in Punta Pinet urbanization, in the area of Cala de Bou, since 4am.

In the search in Pere Francès, the agents stationed an all-terrain vehicle at the access to the street, while other agents detained at least one man and took several boxes from the property searched.

