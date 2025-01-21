Police dismantle cocaine and heroin sales point in Ibiza

Agents of the National Police have arrested seven individuals in Ibiza, including two Spanish women and five Spanish men aged between 34 and 60, as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal group.

As reported on Tuesday by the police, the arrests were part of Operation Blau, during which the investigation group Udyco of Ibizadismantled a cocaine and heroin sales point in the Sa Penya neighborhood. The operation was managed by a criminal group led by a man and a woman who handled the organizational aspects, while other individuals carried out secondary tasks on an itinerant basis.

The investigation began on January 16, leading to searches at three addresses: one in Sa Penya, identified as a sales point; another in the Marina area; and a third in Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s historic center.

As a result of the searches, authorities seized various quantities of narcotic substances, several precision scales, cash, and stolen objects that were reportedly exchanged by buyers for doses of drugs.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested just two hours after allegedly stealing items from a car in Ibiza.

