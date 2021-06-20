The Pitiusas to have a dry summer with higher than usual temperatures.

The State Meteorological Agency has predicted a summer in the Pitiusas Islands with higher than usual temperatures and normal rainfall.

According to Aemet, from July to September it will rain an average of 80 l/m2 in Ibiza and 53 l/m2 in Formentera.

According to the predictions, it is likely that the Pitiusas will register these levels of rainfall during the summer.

Aemet has also highlighted that in Ibiza, spring has been normal in terms of temperatures, with an average of 15 degrees and an anomaly with respect to normal values of 0.1 degrees. On Formentera, the average temperature was 17 degrees and the anomaly was 0.8 degrees.

The warmest month was May, followed by March and April. In spring, the lowest temperatures were recorded on 8 April, with 0.3 degrees in Sant Joan de Labritja, the second lowest temperature since records began in 1993. On Formentera, the lowest temperature was recorded on 18 April with 6.2 degrees.

The highest temperatures of the quarter were recorded on 16 May, with 32.6 degrees in Sant Antoni and 31.6 in Formentera.

June can also be described as very warm, with 33.8 degrees on the 14th in Sant Antoni and three tropical nights in Formentera.

Rainy spring

On the other hand, the Pitiusas Islands have experienced the rainiest spring for 17 years, with more than double the usual number of rainy days. Formentera also saw three times the usual rainfall.

In Ibiza, spring was rainy, with 61 percent of rainfall above normal values. During this season it rained 149 l/m2.

On Formentera it rained 195.5 l/m2, 218% more than normal, making it the Balearic island with the highest rainfall this spring.

In addition, not a lot of winde has be experienced this spring, with nine less days of strong winds recorded at Es Codolar airport than is usual for this time of year.

The maximum wind gust was recorded on 11 May with 76 km/h at the airport, and on 20 March with 73 km/h in Formentera.