Italian coach and former footballer Pippo Inzaghi married Angela Robusti on Tuesday at the church of Sant Francesc Xavier in Formentera, where they often spend their summers. The intimate ceremony, a precursor to a larger celebration in Salerno on June 24, saw the couple arrive in a white Mehari and guests dressed predominantly in white. The event, meticulously planned by Robusti, a wedding planner, featured local vendors and transformed the Plaza de la Constitució with floral decorations. Notable attendees included football figures like Simone Inzaghi, Vieri, and Massimo Ambrosini. The wedding attracted significant attention from residents, tourists, and Italian media.