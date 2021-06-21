Party in Ibiza with hundreds of attendees ends with two complaints to organizer

Agents of the Local Police of Santa Eulària this morning condemned the organizer of a party in a house located in a rural area of ​​Santa Gertrudis which was attended by several hundred people, reports the City Council. The man was also reported for insulting the officers after they told him he had to break up the gathering and that he would be fined for causing a nuisance to neighbours.

The Santa Eulària local police station received several calls around midnight alerting them to the agglomeration of a hundred people in a car park near the town centre of Santa Gertrudis. Once on the scene, the patrol found a crowd of between 200 and 250 people who were being transported in a minibus to the house where the party was being held.

To make the task of the police officers more difficult, the organizers changed the meeting point of the guests, who moved to the area of ​​Ca Na Palava.

The party was held in a house on the road that connects the road from Santa Gertrudis to Sant Llorenç with the rural road that leads to the mountain where the telecommunications antennas are located. This is an area with poor lighting and no hard shoulder, where hundreds of people were gathered and walking along the road.

Loud music

Once at the house, the officers were able to verify that a party was being held with people inside and with the music at high volume, therefore, it was necessary to use the acoustic signals of the official vehicle to be able to interview the alleged organiser of the event. He was then informed of the disruption, the misconduct committed and reports were drawn up, one for organising an event without the corresponding activity licence and the other for insulting police.

Although, upon the request of the officers, the music stopped and the house began to empty, the officers of the Santa Eulària Local Police proceeded to establish a checkpoint at the beginning of the road leading to the house to prevent the arrival of new attendees, which was maintained until the flow of arrivals ceased. Subsequently, there were no further reports of disturbances at the house.