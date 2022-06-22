The best plans for the Nit de Sant Joan on Ibiza and Formentera

After two years of restrictions, the Nit de Sant Joan, the magical night of June, returns this Thursday with all the emotion, fun and spirituality and the various municipalities have invested in an extensive program that includes concerts, shows and children’s activities, but above all, the worship of fire.

There will be bonfires in different places throughout the Pitiusa on the Nit de Sant Joan, but it is very important to respect the safety measures to avoid accidents and that the fire does not spread from the bonfires to the forest. It is recommended to always wear closed shoes, long sleeves and long pants, avoid excessive consumption of alcohol if you want to jump the bonfires and respect the indications of firefighters, the Policía Local and Civil Protection, so that fun is not at odds with safety during the Nit de Sant Joan.

Here are the best plans to celebrate the arrival of summer this Thursday night on Eivissa and Formentera on the Nit de Sant Joan:

Sant Joan

8pm: Vigils in the church, chaired by the bishop and sung by the choirs of Sant Joan, Sant Llorenç and sant Vicent.

10:30pm: Concert by Brand New Hippies.

12am: Lighting of the Sant Joan bonfires.

12:30am to 3:30am: Flower Sant Joan with DJ Domi Pastor.

Fire is the protagonist of the Nit de Sant Joan | VICENT MARÍ

Ibiza

Talamanca beach:

8:30pm: tasting of Sant Joan macarrons.

9:30pm: Discover Concert.

11pm: Cristo Corona concert.

9:30pm: Canallas del Guateke concert in ses Figueres.

Ses Figueretes beach:

From 6pm workshops and children’s games.

8:30pm: Tasting of Sant Joan macarrons.

9:30pm: Performance by Poison Ivy.

11pm: Music with DJ David Moreno from Ibiza Global Radio.

Dance in ses Figueretes | VICENT MARÍ

Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs

Next to the Puig d’en Valls football field:

8pm: Sant Joan Macarrons competition.

9pm: Ball pagès

9:45pm: Cançó pagesa with Vicent Frit.

10pm: Awards ceremony of the Concurs Cançó de Sant Joan 2022.

10:30pm: Reading of the manifesto.

10:45pm: Performance by Juanjele.

11:30pm: Correfoc with Els Mals Esperits i Esperitrons.

12am: Lighting of the bonfire.

The IEE celebrates its festival this year in Puig d’en Valls | JA RIERA

Santa Eulària

Santa Eulària:

6pm to 8pm, carriage ride from Plaza España to sa Font d’en Lluna and children’s workshops. Ballada popular with es Broll and macarrons tasting.

From 9pm in the Plaza Isidor Macabich Swingin Tonic and Sandy Valley concerts and at 11:30pm lighting of the bonfires.

Sant Carles:

9:30pm concert of Aires Formenterencs and Miquel Brunet and at 11:30pm lighting of the bonfire.

Santa Gerturdis:

9pm, music with Mr. Cardona. 10pm, led show. 11pm, Cris Martos Rock Legends. 11:30pm, Fire show and lighting of the bonfire.

Formentera

El Pilar de la Mola:

8:30pm: Ballada with the colles de es Pastorells and Es Xacoters.

9:30pm: Concert Flord’Higuera.

11:15pm: Batucada of Bloco Colubraria.

12am: Lighting of the Sant Joan bonfire.

From 12:30pm, dance with DJ Javi Box until 2:30am.

Canallas del Guateke play in ses Figueres (c) Sergio G. Canizares

Sant Antoni

Can Bonet social center:

From 7pm, Sant Joan macarrons contest, foam party and water war.

8:15pm: Zumba class with Cristina.

9pm: Music with DJ Rodrigo.

10:30pm: Percussion with Atutiplén.

11pm: Lighting of the bonfire. Can Bonet Social Center.

Sant Rafel Social Center:

7:30pm: Inauguration of the Craft Fair

7:30pm to 9pm: Herbs workshop.

8:30pm: Macarrons contest of Sant Joan.

9pm: Ballada with the Colla de Sant Rafel.

10pm: Concert Somosuno.

12pm: Lighting of the bonfires.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.