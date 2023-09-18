24 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Another nightmarish ‘villa party’ in Ibiza

The manager of a villa stands at the door of the mansion to stop an illegal party with the help of neighbours: "They are very organised", to the point that they hire security, music systems and cleaning services to leave no trace of their ravages

Jose Miguel L. Romero
Updated:
María, a villa manager in Ibiza, faced a nightmare when two guests turned her property into an illegal party hub. Despite clear rules against parties and loud music, the guests ignored the restrictions and even hired security.

When she called the police, they couldn’t take action once the party dispersed. Maria warned others in her industry about these troublemakers who organize such parties and move from one villa to another, promoting their events on social media. Villa owners are frustrated with the lack of protection and regulation for their properties and want equal treatment to hotels in terms of regulations.

This story highlights the challenges and frustrations faced by villa owners in Ibiza dealing with illegal party organizers exploiting their properties.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
