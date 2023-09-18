Another nightmarish ‘villa party’ in Ibiza

María, a villa manager in Ibiza, faced a nightmare when two guests turned her property into an illegal party hub. Despite clear rules against parties and loud music, the guests ignored the restrictions and even hired security.

When she called the police, they couldn’t take action once the party dispersed. Maria warned others in her industry about these troublemakers who organize such parties and move from one villa to another, promoting their events on social media. Villa owners are frustrated with the lack of protection and regulation for their properties and want equal treatment to hotels in terms of regulations.

This story highlights the challenges and frustrations faced by villa owners in Ibiza dealing with illegal party organizers exploiting their properties.