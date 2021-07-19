New initiative to promote local products from Ibiza and Formentera

The Grupo de Acción Local Leader has launched a campaign that aims to continue to recover the traditional food varieties of Ibiza and Formentera’s countryside. The initiative was presented yesterday at the Mercat Nou in an event attended by, among others, the councillor for Business Promotion, María Fajarnés; the councillor for Tourism and Commerce of Ibiza, Dessiré Ruiz, and the Leader Group Technician, Marina Morán.

Pineda, Fajarnés, Ruiz, Morán and the island director (first from the right). D.T.

As part of the campaign, information leaflets about the products being promoted will be handed out at the entrance to the Mercat Nou. These include white peppers, meló eriçó, tomata de penjar (tomato “for hanging”) and red onion, in season products which are at the best time to be consumed. All these products are also displayed at the entrance.

Once at the stalls of the Mercat Nou, the products are identified with stickers that guarantee that they are local, differentiating them from the rest.

One of the chefs taking part in the event presented several dishes made with these Pitiusan products. First he made a meló eriçó sorbet and then a salmorejo. “The salmorejo is made with white peppers from here on Ibiza and locally-grown tomato, as well as red onion,” explained the chef, demonstrating that Ibizan products are very useful for many culinary recipes.

