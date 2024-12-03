New hotel check-in: “Process now takes twice as long”

The introduction of a new traveller registration platform, ses.hospedajes, by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has significantly increased the complexity of hotel check-ins, requiring the collection of over 40 data fields for public safety. The platform, mandatory as of Monday, demands details such as personal contact information, payment data, and residence addresses, which has doubled check-in times, according to staff at Palma’s Ars Magna hotel. Hoteliers report recurring system errors and customer reluctance to share sensitive data, particularly among international guests. The Federación Empresarial Hotelera de Mallorca (FEHM) is gathering feedback to highlight operational challenges and legal concerns about data proportionality, ahead of further regulatory developments expected later this month.

