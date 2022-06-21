New club opens on Ibiza

Some come and some go, but Ibiza’s nightlife never stops reinventing itself.

What was for several seasons the Heart Ibiza, has now changed owners and become the Club Chinoise (Paseo Joan Carles I in Ibiza), which opened its doors on June 17th.

The most outstanding DJ residencies are Luciano, Guy Gerber and Themba. Luciano will play on Saturdays, Guy Gerber will star in Mirror Games on Sundays and Themba will host the Colours party on Wednesdays.

Inspired by the jazz clubs of Shanghai

This new hot spot inspired by the decadent but iniquitous jazz clubs of Shanghai in the 1930’s. It has a space of about 3.3,000 square meters designed by award-winning Parisian design studio Laleh Assefi which has played with the combination of East and West.

This new addition is operated by Island Hospitality, which also manages London’s iconic Asian restaurant, Park Chinois.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.