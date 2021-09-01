22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
type here...

New 2.6million€ contract for operation of the Santa Eulària desalination plant

This plant generates 31% of the total desalinated water used to supply the entire island

Eugenio Rodríguez Martos
Updated:
New 2.6million€ contract for operation of the Santa Eulària desalination plant
Part of the Santa Eulària desalination plant's installations. RIERA, J. A.

The Consell de Govern agreed yesterday to grant the Balearic Water Agency (Abaqua), a public company under the Ministry for the Environment, a 2.6 million euro contract for the operation, maintenance, upkeep and operation of the Santa Eulària desalination plant. The new contract will be in force until 2024, according to government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela.

This contract envisages an annual production of four cubic hectometres. In order to meet this, the existing staff of one plant manager, an electromechanical operator, an officer and five plant operators will need to be maintained. The plant is currently managed by Aqualia.

This infrastructure was commissioned in 2017 and the following year was integrated into the interconnection system of the island’s supply network. That year the facilities produced 5% of the total desalinated water consumed. This figure has increased to the 31% registered this year due to the introduction of the desalinated water consumption policy during the winter to support the recovery of the Ibiza’s aquifers.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte