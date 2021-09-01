New 2.6million€ contract for operation of the Santa Eulària desalination plant

The Consell de Govern agreed yesterday to grant the Balearic Water Agency (Abaqua), a public company under the Ministry for the Environment, a 2.6 million euro contract for the operation, maintenance, upkeep and operation of the Santa Eulària desalination plant. The new contract will be in force until 2024, according to government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela.
This contract envisages an annual production of four cubic hectometres. In order to meet this, the existing staff of one plant manager, an electromechanical operator, an officer and five plant operators will need to be maintained. The plant is currently managed by Aqualia.
This infrastructure was commissioned in 2017 and the following year was integrated into the interconnection system of the island’s supply network. That year the facilities produced 5% of the total desalinated water consumed. This figure has increased to the 31% registered this year due to the introduction of the desalinated water consumption policy during the winter to support the recovery of the Ibiza’s aquifers.