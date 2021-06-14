Two national police, tried for stealing almost 3 million from Grupo Empresas Matutes in Ibiza

The long awaited trial for the robbery that took place at the headquarters of the Grupo de Empresas Matutes on the night of October 26, 2013, in which the thieves made off with a haul of 2,767,000 euros, begins today in Ibiza and will last until this Friday, although there is a possibility it will run until Monday, June 21.

The oral hearing will be chaired by Judge Martina Rodríguez, head of the Criminal Court number 2 of Ibiza. The defendants will sit on the bench today. The trial should have been held in June of last year, but due to the COVID pandemic it was postponed until January 2021. It was again postponed at the beginning of this year for the same reasons.

During the second and third session of the trial, joint witnesses for the defense and the prosecution, mostly national police, will testify, sources close to the case said. On Wednesday businessman Abel Matutes is scheduled to testify before the judge. Among the witnesses who will testify on Thursday is the Deloitte expert, who in 2015 made a report proving the amount of money that the Matutes Group assures was in the box. The images of the security cameras of Empresas Matutes will be seen on Friday.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the former agent of the National Police Rafael Rodríguez of being the alleged material author of the robbery and asks for five years in prison for the commission of a crime of robbery with force. The public prosecutor also claims that Rodríguez compensates the Matutes Group of Companies with 995,000 euros, an amount that, supposedly, still needs to be recovered from the 2.7 million stolen, plus legal interest. Rodríguez was expelled from the force when, as a result of his arrest, it was discovered that he also worked as a private security guard at the headquarters of Grupo de Empresas Matutes, positions that were incompatible.

