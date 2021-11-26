In memory of the murdered women and the colours of Ares and Gilda in Ibiza

Ares and Gilda, seven years old, do not leave the half-painted mural that presides over the 25N tent. It’s about seven in the evening and the girls have been sitting on the ground for almost an hour now, colouring the canvas. Gilda is working on the blue at the bottom of the design while Ares gives shape to the purple T-shirt of one of the five protagonists of the painting.

They do not move from the most illuminated corner at the end of Vara de Rey, where the stalls of the Mercat de Nadal, already set up, have moved the rally against male violence, but their companions on the canvas, who are a few years, even decades, ahead of them, are changing.

Inés Clapés, teacher and artist behind the initiative, smiles under her mask at the sight of girls, the young, mature adults, and the elderly filling her mural with colours – “I made the design a few days ago so that today they could all paint it together” – and she is confident that by late afternoon it will be finished. Not least because of Ares and Gilda, who paint nonstop.

“Ana. Three years…”, a young woman begins to write on one of the purple cards that preside over one of the tables placed under the tent. There, on that table, there is no room for smiles. Only for memories. There, on that table, the names of the murdered women and children, victims of male violence, are written. The posters, in different handwriting and shades of purple, are hung between the trees, a sad exhibition. There is Florina Gogos, who was killed when she was only 19 years old on January 30th in Albal, Valencia. Next to her, on a cardboard decorated with a heart, is Cristina, murdered on January 15th in A Coruña. With them is Teresa, victim of gender violence when she was 91 years old, in Tarragona, on March 24th.

