Monday, September 11, 2023
A motorbike rider, displaying reckless behavior, collided with a truck on the Sant Josep road

diariodeibiza
Updated:
A motorcyclist driving recklessly crashes into a truck on the Sant Josep road

On Wednesday, a motorcyclist, who was driving recklessly along the Sant Josep road, had a severe collision with a lorry. The individual was consistently traveling in the opposite lane, and the lorry was unable to swerve to avoid the collision. The accident took place at 9:12 a.m. on the EI-700.

The motorcycle’s rider, a 28-year-old male of foreign nationality, received on-site assistance from the 061 medical personnel. They provided initial stabilization and subsequently transported him to the Polyclinic Nuestra Señora del Rosario in a serious condition.

The Local Police of Sant Josep and the Civil Guard were dispatched to the accident scene and have assumed responsibility for the investigation. The Guardia Civil officers conducted a breathalyzer test on the truck driver, which yielded a positive result.

Regarding the motorcyclist, the patrol was unable to conduct a test on him at the scene due to his condition, so it will be administered at the hospital center.

The accident’s images were captured by the co-passenger in the car that was directly behind the incident.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

