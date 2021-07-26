Model Mar Flores poses for her son in Ibiza

“Summer with the family has officially begun”, Mar Flores wrote on her Instagram account a few days ago. The model is in Ibiza enjoying her children, with whom she has shared paddle surfing excursions and a game of Parcheesi.

Flores has also shared her a special pose on her social networks: the one taken by her son on board a yacht in Ibiza’s waters. “Foto by my son” is the title she has given to the snapshot, which forms part of a gallery in which we have also been able to see the designer snorkelling.