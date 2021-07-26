27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Model Mar Flores poses for her son in Ibiza

Diving, paddle surfing and even games of Parcheesi, among the activities the model is sharing with her children on the island of Ibiza

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Model Mar Flores poses for her son in Ibiza
Mar Flores in Ibiza. MAR FLORES / IG

“Summer with the family has officially begun”, Mar Flores wrote on her Instagram account a few days ago. The model is in Ibiza enjoying her children, with whom she has shared paddle surfing excursions and a game of Parcheesi.

Flores has also shared her a special pose on her social networks: the one taken by her son on board a yacht in Ibiza’s waters. “Foto by my son” is the title she has given to the snapshot, which forms part of a gallery in which we have also been able to see the designer snorkelling.

