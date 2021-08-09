28.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Mercat Nou: days of lobster and caviar

Every day, regular customers from the island visit the Mercat Nou, which has been open for over forty years. However, it is the buyers of gourmet products who boost the income of this traditional market during the summer

Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Updated:
Mercat Nou: days of lobster and caviar. TONI ESCOBAR.

Red prawns, sea bass and Japanese Wagyu are the star products sold by the Mercat Nou to the island’s villa guests and those who come by yacht. Most of the customers who come to the market are loyal shoppers, who have been buying fresh produce at this traditional market since the day it opened its doors more than forty years ago. But some sellers, like Carmen, a fishmonger, say that “this season sales are sluggish, and the buyers from the villas and yachts who buy gourmet products who save the day”.mercat nou days of lobster and caviar 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

In Carnicerias Javi the most popular luxury product is the Japanese wagyo, at 325 euros per kilo. Toni Escobar.

“The star products are the artisan cheeses from Tuscany and the cold meats, which serve as antipasti”, explains María Eugenia, the vendor of the M’encanta stall, which sells cold meats and sausages from Italy. This is this vendor’s first season at the market and she confirms that “there is not much movement”. Despite this, she points out: “The important thing is that customers are coming back, and a lot of private chefs are coming. I’m optimistic about the future”.mercat nou days of lobster and caviar 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Caviar was the best-selling gourmet product last year but, has been dethroned by red shrimp. Toni Escobar.

Sandra, from the Peix Fresc stall, explains that “the best sellers for yachts and mansions are red prawns, at 32.90 euros per kilo and sea bass, at 29.90 euros per kilo. Carmen, from Pescados Valentina, agrees with this Sandra. “The best sellers this year are red prawns and sea bass”, she assures us. “The season is being saved by buyers of luxury products, who cook in their villas”, she points out. mercat nou days of lobster and caviar 2 – Diario de Ibiza News

Customers from the island come to the Mercat Nou to buy fresh produce in summer. However, in the summer season, villas and yachts are also a frequent clientele. Toni Escobar.

María, from Pescados Oliver, points out that, in previous years, “the star product was caviar” which, although it is in demand, has been displaced by red prawns. In meats, “the Japanese wagyu is a big hit” among customers with more purchasing power, says Javi, from Carnicerías Javi. Japanese Wagyu costs 325 euros per kilo. Javi is “happy with sales” and says that he has “both local and foreign customers all year round”.

