Mercat Nou: days of lobster and caviar

In Carnicerias Javi the most popular luxury product is the Japanese wagyo, at 325 euros per kilo. Toni Escobar.

“The star products are the artisan cheeses from Tuscany and the cold meats, which serve as antipasti”, explains María Eugenia, the vendor of the M’encanta stall, which sells cold meats and sausages from Italy. This is this vendor’s first season at the market and she confirms that “there is not much movement”. Despite this, she points out: “The important thing is that customers are coming back, and a lot of private chefs are coming. I’m optimistic about the future”.

Caviar was the best-selling gourmet product last year but, has been dethroned by red shrimp. Toni Escobar.

Sandra, from the Peix Fresc stall, explains that “the best sellers for yachts and mansions are red prawns, at 32.90 euros per kilo and sea bass, at 29.90 euros per kilo. Carmen, from Pescados Valentina, agrees with this Sandra. “The best sellers this year are red prawns and sea bass”, she assures us. “The season is being saved by buyers of luxury products, who cook in their villas”, she points out.

Customers from the island come to the Mercat Nou to buy fresh produce in summer. However, in the summer season, villas and yachts are also a frequent clientele. Toni Escobar.

María, from Pescados Oliver, points out that, in previous years, “the star product was caviar” which, although it is in demand, has been displaced by red prawns. In meats, “the Japanese wagyu is a big hit” among customers with more purchasing power, says Javi, from Carnicerías Javi. Japanese Wagyu costs 325 euros per kilo. Javi is “happy with sales” and says that he has “both local and foreign customers all year round”.