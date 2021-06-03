20.4 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 4, 2021
Two men, with twenty previous convictions, caught while forcing lock of a hotel in Ibiza

The arrested men, aged 24 and 40, were taken into custody by the National Police in Ibiza

The detainees were caught trespassing at a shop near Vara de Rey.

The National Police of Ibiza has arrested two men, aged 24 and 40 years, as alleged perpetrators of robbery with force, after being surprised by the agents.

The events occurred on Monday, at 02.32h, when the agents patrolling the city of Ibiza observed two men, known for numerous previous arrests for robberies with force, behaving suspiciously in an area near the Marina.

Caught while forcing the locks of a premises

The arrested, who appeared nervous and were seen watching the closure of various establishments, were caught as one was on the lookout while the other was forcing one of the security locks, breaking the padlock on an iron bar on the door of a hotel, near the area of Vara de Rey.

The men fled upon noticing the police presence, but the police caught and arrested them after a short chase for an alleged crime of robbery with force.

Numerous convictions

It understood that between the two detainees they have accumulated almost 20 police convictions, several being for similar acts.

In addition, the younger individual was arrested previously as the alleged perpetrator of a wave of robberies in the Marina neighbourhood and was brought to court last May.

The National Police also note that in November last year, the man was charged with 13 robberies with force in different areas of Ibiza that he had allegedly committed.

