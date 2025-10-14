Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor in Ibiza whom he met on social media

This morning, the Provincial Court is set to try a man accused of sexually abusing a minor. The prosecution is seeking a twelve-year prison sentence, as well as a 20-year restraining order prohibiting him from approaching within 100 metres of the victim or communicating with her. It is also requesting that the defendant, who has been in custody since November 2022, pay €15,000 in compensation.

According to the indictment, the events took place in Ibiza in mid-February 2022, when the accused sent a friend request to the victim via social media. At the time, she was fifteen years old. The minor accepted the request, and they began talking about video games.

“A few days later, she asked him how old he was, and he replied that he was fifteen. The defendant, who told her he was nineteen, asked whether he was bisexual or heterosexual, and if he ‘would like to have a fling with him’, to which the minor said no”, the case file states.

Over the following weeks, the defendant gradually gained the minor’s trust and, in early March, invited her to his home under the pretext of playing the video game Naruto Shippuden, an invitation the minor accepted.

