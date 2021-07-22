Man injured in jet ski accident in Ibiza

A 61-year-old Dutch man was admitted yesterday afternoon to the Traumatology Unit of the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario after suffering a fall on a jet ski, as reported by the hospital itself.

The patient, who suffered lumbar and sacral spinal cord injuries, among others, was transferred by Ib-Salut ambulance to the Policlínica at 8:35pm yesterday, where he remains hospitalised on the ward recovering from injuries.

The Capitanía Marítima explained that a line of investigation has been opened to find out where and how the accident happened. The maritime captain, Luis Gascón, noted that those involved in an accident at sea, or anyone who may be a witness, are obliged to report it to the maritime authorities.