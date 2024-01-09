Man arrested after threatening workers at a store in Ibiza with a box cutter

Officers from the National Police in Ibiza arrested a 53-year-old man of Senegalese origin on Tuesday night, 2 January, as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery with violence.

The events occurred around 8.30 p.m., in a commercial establishment in Ibiza, where the security personnel of the premises had retained the following person a citizen who had been discovered while stealing and attempted to leave the establishment.

The 091 informed the officers that the individual had fled on the run, after security personnel had tried to prevent him, since pulled out a box cutter with which he threatened employees.

Officers from the Local Citizen Security Brigade began searching for the accused and located him moments later. At that time was identified and arrested and the agents initiated investigation procedures relevant.

The agents of the Specialized and Violent Crimes Group (UDEV) found that the individual had been arrested recently for a robbery in a boat which was in one of the pontoons of the port of Ibiza.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.