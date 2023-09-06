Man arrested with 49 kilos of marijuana and five kilos of hashish at his home in Santa Eulària

A Spanish man has been imprisoned after being arrested by the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance Service on suspicion of a crime against public health after 49 kilos of marijuana and five kilos of hashish were found in his home in Santa Eulària.

As reported by the National Police, the investigation was initiated after being analyzed a package that raised suspicions of the civil guards in the Customs area of Ibiza Airport. From that moment on, a joint operation was launched to locate, arrest the suspect and search his home in the town of Santa Eulària.

As a result of the search, the agents intercepted 49 kilos of marijuana buds and five kilos of hashish, as well as 4,700 euros and instruments for the preparation of doses and distribution of the substance.