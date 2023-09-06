22.7 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, September 11, 2023
type here...

Man arrested with 49 kilos of marijuana and five kilos of hashish at his home in Santa Eulària

The operation was launched after the Guardia Civil detected a suspicious package at the airport

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Man arrested with 49 kilos of marijuana and five kilos of hashish at his home in Santa Eulària

A Spanish man has been imprisoned after being arrested by the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance Service on suspicion of a crime against public health after 49 kilos of marijuana and five kilos of hashish were found in his home in Santa Eulària.

As reported by the National Police, the investigation was initiated after being analyzed a package that raised suspicions of the civil guards in the Customs area of Ibiza Airport. From that moment on, a joint operation was launched to locate, arrest the suspect and search his home in the town of Santa Eulària.

As a result of the search, the agents intercepted 49 kilos of marijuana buds and five kilos of hashish, as well as 4,700 euros and instruments for the preparation of doses and distribution of the substance.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte