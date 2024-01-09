Luggage missing from a flight and delays at the baggage reclaim belts on the last day of Iberia’s strike in Ibiza

Yesterday’s strike by Iberia’s ground staff, involving unions USO, CCOO, and UGT, caused significant delays and baggage issues at Ibiza airport for flights from Barcelona. The strike, part of a four-day action, aimed to influence Iberia’s handling of its flights at certain airports. Iberia reported improvements in baggage handling throughout the day, with an 18% strike participation rate. Despite the disruptions, flight punctuality remained at 80%, with some flights to Ibiza preemptively canceled. A meeting is scheduled between the unions and Iberia’s management to resolve the issue, focusing on the subrogation of employees to new ground handling service providers. Union members expressed concerns over potential loss of benefits and unfair treatment in this transition.

