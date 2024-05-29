Knife-wielding man attempts supermarket robbery in Ibiza

The events took place last Tuesday, at 22.05 hours near the area of Platja d’en Bossa. The agents received a call at 091 alerting that a man had accessed a supermarket with a knife in his hand, threatening one of the cashiers.

Upon arrival, the police interviewed the victim, who said that a short time before, at 21.15 hoursthe offender had entered the store and had rushed to the counter with a knife in his hand, threatening her and shoutingin order to open the cash register and take the money inside.

Struggle with another worker

The employee and a female co-worker began to call for help and another supermarket worker went to help them. The employee struggled with the detainee, who fled on the run.

Thanks to a witness, the officers later identified the man, who had returned to the place where he had attempted to rob.

In the presence of the agents, the accused tried to flee again, but the patrol managed to hold him back inside a housing development and arrested him for an alleged crime of robbery with violence.

After completing all the necessary formalities at the police station, the arrestee was brought before the Duty Court of Ibiza.

