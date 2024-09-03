Johnny Micalusi, chef and entrepreneur: “I was born a fisherman and I love cooking fresh fish with all its flavor”

Johnny Micalusi, renowned for his Mediterranean seafood restaurants, operates in high-profile locations like Porto Cervo, Rome, Barcelona, and London’s Mayfair. His clientele includes international celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, drawn to his unique culinary approach, which prioritises fresh Mediterranean fish. Micalusi’s success stems from his deep connection with the sea, selecting the best daily catches at fish auctions. He is expanding his brand, opening a new restaurant in Rome named after his family. His latest venture in Ibiza was inspired by his son’s love for the island, continuing his tradition of offering quality, authentic Mediterranean cuisine in picturesque settings.

