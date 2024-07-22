From jazz and reggae to rock and salsa with Arkadyan

The popular electronic trio ARKADYAN Voyage is the protagonist of the Sundays at Beachouse Ibiza this season. This series of events, planned until September 15the show fuses different musical genres and offers an enveloping atmosphere.

ARKADYAN is known for its unique blend of organic and electronic sounds. Each member of the trio brings their own style, ranging from jazz and reggae to salsa and rock ‘n’ roll. They have worked with famous artists such as Bob Sinclar and have performed on stages around the world, earning a reputation for their creativity and energy.

This summer, ARKADYAN will be joined by an impressive roster of talented artists. Guests include Aaron Sevilla, Adassiya, Bahramji & Medusa Odyssey, Beard2Beard, Clint Lee, Demayä, Erik Hagleton, Enzo Siffredi, Eva Voytko, Glauco De Mambro, Grossomoddo, Kaytek, Lannka, Last Men on Earth, MrGoodalf, Nadia Boulif, Sabo, Safar, Savage & She and Stephane Karl, among others to be announced soon.

Beachouse, located in Platja d’en Bossa, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. This place is known for its relaxed and cozy atmosphere, offering a perfect blend of gastronomy and music.

The restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to midnight, and Sunday through Wednesday from 10 am to 8 pm.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.