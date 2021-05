The chain’s first establishment to open its doors in the Pitiusas will be the four-star Insotel Hotel Formentera Playa on Friday 21st, followed by the five-star Fenicia Prestige Suites & Spa and the Prestige Spa Ibiza in Santa Eulària on May 22nd.

The hotel chain will also open its establishments in Mallorca and Menorca on Saturday 22nd May.

Insotel Hotel Group also reports that its 4- and 5-star hotels on the four islands will open with special promotions for residents.