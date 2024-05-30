Influencers promote luxury Casa Paola villa, ordered demolished since 2022

A dozen of influencers at national level promote a luxury villa and yacht rental company in Ibiza from an illegal tourist home pending the execution of a demolition order. The group of content creators, among whom are Melyssa Pinto (with 1.1 million followers on Instagram), Marta Riumbau (738.000), Angela Rozasbetter known as Madame (717,000) and Anita Matamoros (693,000), have been staying since last Monday at the villa Casa Paola, located in the municipality of Sant Josep, according to their social networks.

About the property a demolition order has been issued for the illegal constructions detectedas was the case with another house of the same property, Casa Lola, whose unlicensed works were demolished in August 2022.

As Diario de Ibiza reported at the beginning of May, the Civil Guard and the Sant Jose Town Hallp, the competent administration in matters of Urbanism, awarded at the end of April the works for the demolition of Casa Paola for an initial cost of 231,948 euros.

The urban planning discipline file initiated in 2016 details that a volume of 170 m2 and four meters high, apparently for residential use, must be demolished. Also a cistern of about 75 m2, a swimming pool of 100 m2 and an attached construction of 150 m2 and possibly also for residential use.

In total, the demolition of almost 500 m2 is foreseen, in addition to the replacement to its previous state of the exterior area filled with earth and aggregates to build new terraces with a height of one meter.

The City Council of Sant Josep has informed that last May 14, a group composed of local police officers, municipal technicians of Urbanism and the company subcontracted to carry out the demolition went to the village.

Detail of the entrance to Casa Paola. / Vicent Marí

The agents interviewed a legal representative of the property owner who, before a notary public, denied permission for access to Casa Paola.

The record has been forwarded to the corresponding administrative court to request an authorization to enter the property in order to proceed with its demolitionthe City Council points out.

In addition, the property does not have a tourist activity license, as confirmed by sources of the Consell de Ibiza, who recall that in 2021 it was already sanctioned with 20,000 euros for its illegal marketing and with another 10,000 euros for offering services typical of a regulated accommodation.

However, the group of influencers, who have arrived hand in hand with the company of the also influential Susana Molina, known in networks as Susana Bicho and with a million followers, promote the company’s villa as well as the fleet of luxury yachts for rent.

The company offers on its website to promote brands with the following definition: “Meeting point between the most influential profiles of the national and international scene and the products or experiences of your company.”.

Influencers staying at Casa Paola have posted videos on their social networks of the villa attributing it to the luxury rental company, although the company does not have it in the catalog of homes available on its website.

Illegal tourist rentals, one of the factors affecting the upward pressure on housing prices in Ibiza and the Balearic Islands as a whole, led to the Consell insular to create in 2019 the Office for Combating Intrusiveness to pursue the marketing of unlicensed housesa.

With the collaboration of marketing platforms, it has been possible to remove in the last five years about 500 illegal tourist rental ads. The last ones, this May, correspond to 35 properties that were advertised in Booking.

The Treasury Department of the Consell de Ibiza has collected 2.1 million euros in penalties in recent years.