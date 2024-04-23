€500,000 in fines for 13 illegal tourist rentals

The Department for the Fight against Intrusiveness of the Consell de Ibiza has decided to interpose eleven sanctions one of 120,000 euros, nine of 40,000 euros each, and one of 20,000 euros, (ten sanctioning proceedings in total) for the marketing of illegal tourist homes in the towns of Ibiza, Sant Josep, Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària, as reported by the island institution in a statement.

These eleven sanctions, which total 500,000 euros, have been processed after the tourist inspection service of the Consell de Ibiza reviewed these dwellings, and found infractions in tourism matters for advertising, contracting and marketing of the dwellings without having presented the corresponding responsible declaration of initiation of tourist activity or the previous communication.

The highest sanction, 120,000 euros, corresponds to three apartments advertised by the same marketer in a residential building in Roca Llisa in the municipality of Santa Eulària.

Also in a building in the municipality of Ibiza, sanctions have been applied to the marketers of three houses, two of the same, all of them with very serious fines amounting to 40,000 euros each.

Another tourist rental sanctioned with 40,000 euros is located in the town of Sant Francesc, in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, and in the sanctioning file it is noted that it is a house located in an area in which today no new places for tourist accommodation and residential tourism are allowed, only agrotourism or traditional buildings.

All the described dwellings are not susceptible to tourist commercialization on the island of Ibiza. As explained by the Consell in its communiqué, the advertising of all of them was carried out without having presented responsible declaration of the Beginning of the tourist activity, and without being inscribed in the insular register of Companies, Activities and Tourist Establishments. The properties were advertised on platforms and social networks with availability calendar, check in and check out indications, reservation cancellations, and other services.

These ten sanctioning proceedings have been resolved in the last month, so the Councilor for the Fight against Intrusiveness, Mariano Juan, wanted to thank the inspectors and instructors of the proceedings “for their work and involvement to carry out one of the priority policies for the Consell Insular: to put an end to illegalities and send a strong message against those who want to take advantage of the island”.

