Two illegal settlements removed in Sant Antoni and their occupants charged

Sant Antoni Local Police have removed two illegal settlements found in the Sa Talaia area this weekend.

As reported by Sant Antoni Town Council, the action was taken with agents from the Environment Unit and carried out after receiving a local call advising of a drinking party in this part of the town.

Agents went to the site using a drone to disperse the people having the party and, later, found the two settlements in which two people were living.

They also identified and charged the occupants for non-compliance with municipal ordinances and proceeded to notify the municipal cleaning service which carried out the removal of all items in the area. More than 520 kilos of waste had accumulated at the site, including a stolen motorcycle, mattresses, tyres and household appliances.

The Local Police and the Environment Unit carry out this coordinated activity on a regular basis for the control and location of these illegal sites in the forested area of ​​Sa Talaia.