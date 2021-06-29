23.5 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...

Two illegal settlements removed in Sant Antoni and their occupants charged

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Two illegal settlements removed in Sant Antoni and their occupants charged
Illegal settlement in Sant Antoni photographed and located with a drone.

Sant Antoni Local Police have removed two illegal settlements found in the Sa Talaia area this weekend.

As reported by Sant Antoni Town Council, the action was taken with agents from the Environment Unit and carried out after receiving a local call advising of a drinking party in this part of the town.

Agents went to the site using a drone to disperse the people having the party and, later, found the two settlements in which two people were living.

They also identified and charged the occupants for non-compliance with municipal ordinances and proceeded to notify the municipal cleaning service which carried out the removal of all items in the area. More than 520 kilos of waste had accumulated at the site, including a stolen motorcycle, mattresses, tyres and household appliances.

The Local Police and the Environment Unit carry out this coordinated activity on a regular basis for the control and location of these illegal sites in the forested area of ​​Sa Talaia.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte