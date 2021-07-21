24.7 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Ibiza’s pharmacies can sell antigen tests as of today

The price of the tests varies between 12 and 15 euros, depending on the laboratory

Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Updated:
A rapid antigen test sold in pharmacies. MONICA MARÍ.

Pharmacies on Ibiza will be able to sell antigen tests to anyone who wants them from Thursday 22nd July, after the Council of Ministers approved their sale yesterday. The price of the test ranges between 12 and 15 euros. “If the self-diagnosis with the test is positive, you have to go to Infocovid, which will request a PCR to be registered in the health system,” explain sources from the Balearic Association of Pharmacists. “The tests contain a swab that is inserted into the nose and, after 15 to 30 minutes, the result is obtained. It’s a bit like a pregnancy test,” say the College.

Mónica Marí, delegate in Ibiza, explains that “two types of packaging will be sold, some with one test and others with five”.

