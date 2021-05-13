Thus, the vouchers issued by Vila will be 22 euros each in commemoration of the 22 years of the declaration of Ibiza as a World Heritage location and will be added to the 100 euros of the Government’s tourist vouchers for all Balearic residents who wish to visit the city of Ibiza.

People who choose to visit the city of Ibiza for a minimum of two nights, will be given a bonus of 22 euros by the City Council of Ibiza.

The Department of Tourism has planned 3,000 vouchers initially, but the campaign could be extended depending on the demand.

The vouchers are on offer for travel to Ibiza from 15th to 30th June and from 1st September to 15th November .

The Councillor for Tourism of the Ibiza Town Hall, Dessiré Ruiz, stressed that “we have decided to join this call from the Balearic Government because we consider it to be another opportunity to provide incentives to people who intend to visit the city of Ibiza. In this way we support our small traders and the hotel and gastronomic sector as well as continuing to promote our city as a safe destination”.