Ibiza Rocks hotel suspends scheduled events after recent deaths of three guests

The Ibiza Rocks hotel has announced on its social networks that it is suspending scheduled events because of “the recent incidents that have tragically occurred”, in reference, without citing them at any time, to the deaths of two British tourists aged 19 and 26 this month by falls from the balconies of the establishment in Sant Antoni, just two weeks apart, on July 7 and 21 (both Mondays). The company explains in a statement, in English, that it takes this decision due to “the seriousness of the situation” and “respect for those involved”although it does not detail what it is referring to. It also states that it will inform all customers by e-mail about the evolution of the situation. However, in its statement it also does not specify which acts it is leaving “on pause”.

In addition to the two deaths this month, there has been a third case of a fatal fall at this hotel: it occurred on April 27, when a 19-year-old Turkish tourist living in Italy died when she fell from the fourth floor. Three young tourists dead as a result of falls into the void in less than three months at the hotel.

The establishment’s statement said it was “deeply shocked and devastated”, and assured that its priority is “to support those affected and their loved ones at this difficult time. He also makes himself available to the authorities to “collaborate with their investigations.” He insists that the safety and well-being of its guests “is and always will be” its top priority.

This accumulation of news comes at a time that should be a time of joy for Ibiza Rocks, since celebrates its 20th anniversary on the island. In fact, the establishment’s web page states that it had scheduled two parties to commemorate this anniversary tomorrow and July 30 with rapper Dizzee Rascal and electronic music band Rudimental, respectively.

A promising field hockey player

The younger of the two deceased, who died this Monday, was scottish ice hockey star Gary Kelly. His last three teams, Whitley Warriors, Dundee Stars and Aberdeen Lynx, have sent their condolences to the athlete’s family in statements that were also posted on their social networks. All three highlight his charisma and his popularity among his teammates. The most moving is that of the Aberdeen set, which states that Kelly’s potential was “unlimited” and that he was a “brilliant person, full of passion and dedication”.

Last July 7, another tourist, a 26-year-old Scottish man, died when he also fell from the third floor, like the boy who died on Monday. However, the case of two weeks ago has been known because it was published by a British newspaper, the Daily Record, since it did not transcend to the local media. Now, the Guardia Civil has confirmed to Diario de Ibiza this fatal fall from the third floor, and specifies that the investigation concluded that it was an accident.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.