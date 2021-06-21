22.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...

Ibiza to receive scientific ship, Toftevaag travelling the Mediterranean

It will be possible to visit and even volunteer to take part in its civic scientific activities

E.P.
Updated:
Ibiza to receive scientific ship, Toftevaag travelling the Mediterranean
Töftevaag research ship with sails deployed in a file image

The century-old research vessel Toftevaag is calling at Mediterranean ports under the MEDNIGHT flag. Throughout the summer it will be possible to visit the ship and even volunteer to take part in its citizen science activities in Ibiza, Portocolom (Mallorca), Almeria, Granada, Aguilas and Cabo de Palos.

One of the main objectives of MEDNIGHT, ‘La Noche Europea de las Investigadoras’, is to bring awareness of the problems of the Mediterranean Sea and the science that is trying to solve them to the general public. For this reason, MEDNIGHT 2021 has embarked on the Toftevaag, a research vessel that can be visited in different Mediterranean ports throughout the summer.

The Toftevaag is a historic Norwegian fishing vessel that for 32 years has been dedicated to research for the conservation of turtles, whales and dolphins in the Mediterranean. In addition, it tracks illegal nets, the famous curtains of death, in a never-ending campaign against illegal fishing with driftnets.

This year, it is flying the MEDNIGHT flag, united in a common project that aims to bring the most imminent problems of the Mediterranean Sea to the public’s attention and to highlight the scientific efforts that are attempting to solve them.

In this alliance, MEDNIGHT joins forces with an international volunteer programme on board the Toftevaag. The citizen science programme is called ‘All for the Sea’, and allows volunteers to enlist on board the ship to participate in its scientific expeditions.

The captain of the ship, Ricardo Sagarminaga, who has been working for 39 years for the conservation of the sea and particularly sea turtles, will speak every week about his work on board the Toftevaag on the MEDNIGHT website, in a video blog that is already active.

Throughout the months of June and July, during the refuelling stopovers between one scientific expedition and another, the Toftevaag opens its doors to the public, becoming a classroom of the sea and a travelling exhibition.

The ship that cares for the sea

The main achievements of the scientific work on board the Toftevagg have been the creation of 14 marine protected areas, the reconfiguration of maritime traffic in Alboran and the Strait, the development of measures to mitigate turtle bycatch in swordfish longline fishery and the involvement of the fishing sector in marine biodiversity conservation strategies.

Who makes MEDNIGHT possible?

MEDNIGHT is held within the framework of the European Researchers’ Night, a scientific dissemination project promoted and funded by the European Commission as part of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie actions of the Horizon 2020 program.

The MEDNIGHT project, coordinated by the Alicante company El Caleidoscopio , brings together the participation 13 institutions in a consortium: Fundación para el Fomento de la Investigación Sanitaria y Biomédica de la Comunitat Valenciana (FISABIO); Universitat Jaume I (UJI); Universitat de València (UV); Fundación para la Investigación del Hospital Clínico de la Comunitat Valenciana (INCLIVA); Agencia Estatal Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC); Universidad de Murcia; Universidad de Alicante (UA); Fundación Museo Didáctico e Interactivo de Ciencias de la Vega Baja del Segura de la Comunitat Valenciana (MUDIC); Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena (UPCT); Fundación SÉNECA – Agencia de ciencia y tecnología de la Región de Murcia; Epistimi Epikoinonia y SiCo Cyprus.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte