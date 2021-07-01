“In Ibiza people can still celebrate an illegal party in the villa”

Every time there is a case, as in recent weeks, the Ibiza holiday homes sector comes out in force to condemn illegal parties held in villas. But José Antonio Llano, president of the Ibiza and Formentera Association of Holiday Dwellings (AVAT) says that certain points must be taken into account: “We are totally against parties that charge admission and accommodate an excessive number of people. But we must differentiate these from celebrations that a client holds in a house while respecting the basic rules of coexistence. Not everything can be lumped together. An illegal private party where there is an entrance fee and all kinds of things are consumed is one thing, and another is a private party like a wedding, a birthday, a first communion or a gathering of friends”.

He believes that “most of the cases arise from illegal accommodation” on the island: “I can’t say that we don’t miss some, but we try to put filters in place when accepting reservations. They can always slip through the cracks, but we ask our members to be the first to report these cases”.