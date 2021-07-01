23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...

“In Ibiza people can still celebrate an illegal party in the villa”

The tourist housing association considers that "most of the cases come from illegal supply" on the island

José Miguel López Romero
Updated:
c8f785e6 227d 4fd1 8700 da4d447f655b 21 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News
Inside a villa which hosted an illegal celebration last year. SANT JOSEP TOWN COUNCIL

Every time there is a case, as in recent weeks, the Ibiza holiday homes sector comes out in force to condemn illegal parties held in villas. But José Antonio Llano, president of the Ibiza and Formentera Association of Holiday Dwellings (AVAT) says that certain points must be taken into account: “We are totally against parties that charge admission and accommodate an excessive number of people. But we must differentiate these from celebrations that a client holds in a house while respecting the basic rules of coexistence. Not everything can be lumped together. An illegal private party where there is an entrance fee and all kinds of things are consumed is one thing, and another is a private party like a wedding, a birthday, a first communion or a gathering of friends”.

He believes that “most of the cases arise from illegal accommodation” on the island: “I can’t say that we don’t miss some, but we try to put filters in place when accepting reservations. They can always slip through the cracks, but we ask our members to be the first to report these cases”.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte