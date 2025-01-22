Ibiza party music arrives at Benidorm Fest

Star of TikTok, where his profile was in 2024 one of the most followed in Spain among figures such as Rosalía or Bad Gyal, Carla Frigo bets with Benidorm Fest 2025 to jump beyond the networks, convinced of the assets that could make her the next representative of Spain at Eurovision.

“I know that audience well, because I’ve been part of it, and I know they like a good, sensual, explosive pop diva,” she says in a chat with EFE about her candidacy with the song ‘Bésame’a combination of Latin rhythms and dark electronica.

Born Carla Frigola (Barcelona, 2002), she tells us that as a child she dreamed of being Hannah Montana and that, since she was 6 years old when she started taking piano and musical language lessons and began to participate in the school choir, she never separated her path from music.

A regular on TikTok and Instagram from a very young age, his popularity progressively increased, at first limiting himself to dancing and moving his lips to the rhythm of other people’s songs, and then presenting his own versions of famous songs, which led to his signing with Warner.

“It took me about three years to know what Carla Frigo was as an artist. Especially in the last year I have been working on a more consolidated project, always with a dominant point, with electronic pop and catchy choruses…. The music that you would play as party at Ibiza “, he summarizes.

Benidorm Fest

It has been a long road since she released her first single, ‘Adentro’, in 2020, until the most recent ‘Mírame’, with which she tried to participate in Benidorm Fest 2024. The fact that she didn’t qualify didn’t discourage her to try again in this edition with ‘Bésame’: “Another short title”, she jokes.

The Catalan has been preparing her proposal for months with four dancers under the guidance of choreographer Toni Espinosa, who already collaborated in 2024 with Jorge González, as well as Juan Sebastián and Israel Reyes in the scenographic part after their work in the previous edition with Nebulosa.

“I feel that it is very dynamic and allows to offer a lot of show, that in each part gives you something different, with various feelings, plus I think that in Europe can really like the use of Spanglish as well as the electronic part, which makes you dance even if you do not understand the lyrics,” he says.

In this field of pop icon and sensual, she is not afraid of comparisons with the one who left the highest bar so far in Eurovision. “Although it is confused by the diva attitude, as a proposal has nothing to do with Chanel.”says this artist who loves a “darker and far from pink” electronic music.

Also aware that followers on social networks “can be a double-edged sword that prevents an artist from evolving”, it remains to be seen how her four million followers on TikTok could influence the voting at Benidorm Fest.

“When I started I only did something more superficial like ‘lipsynchs’, so the audience of that time I don’t think they would vote, but hopefully those who have been joining in recent years will,” Frigo points out, after a case like Twin Melody, who failed to convert their great support in social networks into votes.

