Ibiza opens the door to Christmas with magic in ‘Eivicadabra’

Magicians, illusionists and hypnotists will star this weekend, December 6, 7 and 8, ‘Eivicadabra’, a festival of magic for young and old in the Christmas tent of Vara de Rey for the free shows and the Can Ventosa Auditorium for the paid ones. The Councilor of Culture of Ibiza, Carmen Dominguez, said at the presentation that the reason for doing it to two locations is so that everyone can experience the magic since this year’s lineup “really worth a lot of money.”

The magician Albert, promoter of this festival, abounded in this and assured that this year’s lineup will be very difficult to beat: “There will come magicians who have won several international competitions, you really can’t miss it”.

Thus, on Friday, December 6, at 5 pm, Borja Montón will represent ‘Ilusiónate’ in the tent of Vara de Rey. Then, at 8 pm, will take place the ‘International Magic and Mystery Gala’, recommended for ages 8 and up. Magicians and artists Bruno Tarnecci, Christian Miró, Javier Luxor & Irene Lové, Adrián Carratalá & Katerina and Luis Olmedo will bring the most international magic to Ibiza. The price of the advance sale is 15 euros and at the box office the day of the show, 18 €.

On Saturday, December 7, in Vara de Rey there will be two performances. The first, at noon, where Christian Miró will do ‘Humor is written with magic’, and at 17 hours Sébastian Dethise will present ‘Sebas magic comedy’. In the afternoon, in Can Ventosa there will be two shows. The first at 6 pm and 7 pm with Luis Olmedo, current world champion of micromagic, with the show ‘Perspectiva’, a performance recommended from 12 years old, where Olmedo will show a delicate, elegant and poetic magic in the Sala Petita de Can Ventosa. The second will be at 8 pm, when hypnotist Jeff Toussaint will show the audience the incomparable power of the human mind. In this case the show is recommended for ages 10 and up. Both performances are priced at 15 € in advance or 18 € at the box office on the same day.

Finally, on Sunday, December 8, Sarapín will show ‘Zas-cata-plas’ at 12 noon at the Paseo de Vara de Rey and in the afternoon the Magician Edgar will close with ‘Déjà vu’ in two sessions, one at 5 pm and another at 8 pm, a show where present and past are intertwined. In this case the recommendation is from 4 years old and the advance ticket price is 20 € or 23 € at the box office before the show.

Eivicadabra

December 7th

5 pm: ‘Ilusiónate’, with Borja Antón in the marquee. Free.20 hours: International Gala. Presented by the magician Albert. At 8 pm at Can Ventosa. Ticket price, 15 euros. Participants Bruno Tarnecci, Christian Miró, Javier Luxor and Irene Lové, Adrián Carratalà & Katerina and Luis Olmedo.

December 8th

12 noon: ‘Humor is written with magic’, with Christian Miró. Christmas Tent. Free.5 pm: ‘Sebas Magic Comedy’, with Sébastien Dethise. Christmas Tent. Free.6pm and 7pm: ‘Perspectiva’, close-up magic show by Luis Olmedo. Sala Petita de Can Ventosa. From 12 years old. Price: 15 euros.20 hours: ‘The hypnotist’, collective hypnosis with Jeff Toussaint. Can Ventosa. From 10 years old. Ticket price: 15 euros.

12 noon: ‘Zas-cata-plas’, with Sarapín. 12 noon in the Christmas Tent. Free.17 and 20 hours: ‘Déjà Vu’, magic and illusionism of gothic aesthetics with Mag Edgard. Can Ventosa. From four years old. Price: 20 euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.