Ibiza housing: €4.2m invested in plan against intrusiveness

The president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, announced yesterday an initial investment of 4.2 million euros coming from the Sustainable Tourism Tax for the shock plan aimed at combating intrusiveness, “in addition to the funds already allocated by this Consell with its ordinary resources”.

This figure, corresponding to 2025, will increase over the next three years of the plan “until it reaches 22 million”, said the president at a press conference regarding the planned housing actions.

On the other hand, the Consell will grant three million to all the municipalities of the island so that they can use them when applying housing measures, “either for emancipation policies, for new housing purchases, to give rental aid…”, added Marí.

The Carreteras building

This coming year will also enable 12 homes in the building of Roads, thanks to its comprehensive reform, to “make these housing units available to social services and Atenció a la Dona”.

In addition, Marí recalled that 2025 will be the year of the implementation of the limitation of the entry of vehicles to Ibiza during several months of the summer season. “The first steps will be taken and the main one will be the creation of the Mobility Consortium”, for which 150,000 euros have been contemplated next year.

The president also stated that they hope that in 2025 the new public transport contract, whose processing has suffered several delays, will come into operation. The new bus concession contract will cost 7,050,000 euros.

Marí reiterated that next year the universal free bus service on the island will be eliminated. The free fare will be maintained for users of the Youth and Gold cards and “reduced fares” in the case of the Silver and General cards.

The contribution of the State

“As a result of the war in Ukraine, the central government financed free public transport. If the State does not continue to provide these funds, the Consell cannot achieve 100% free public transport, as we would like. It is a mathematical question. We trust that the Government will continue to make this budgetary effort, but in any case we will maintain part of the gratuity”.

He also pointed out that the new bus contract, “which will include new routes and frequencies, will also involve a budgetary effort by the Consell”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.