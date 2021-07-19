Ibiza and Formentera start season with 749 companies and 13,565 fewer jobs than 2019

The season began with enthusiasm, with more energy than in 2020, when the Pitiusas were still stunned after the impact of home confinement decreed by the pandemic . But the burden of uncertainty and the veto of countries like the UK on tourism continue to weigh down the labour market on the islands. Although more businesses have opened than a year ago, it’s not enough to recover the pre-pandemic figures. The archipelago added some companies in June ( +630, +9%) compared to 2020, but there are still 749 less than two years ago, when the looming crisis was not even imaginable. There are 9% fewer businesses, which has had negative consequences on employment: June ended with 77,710 jobs, which, although about 9,500 more than 12 months ago, is still 13,565 fewer than in 2019 (91.275), which means that the islands are still 14.8% below the figues of that time

Transport industry takes a dive

Ibiza began the summer with 6,837 registered companies, 543 more than a year ago ( 8.6%), but 686 fewer than in 2019 (-9.1%). Within tourism, the accommodation sector is the only one that has recovered its pace: there are 431 businesses in operation, six more than two years ago. However, the hospitality industry continues to limp along: there are 10.4% fewer active companies than before (-143). If we look at the percentage, it is passenger transport which, in the middle of the season, is once again suffering more than any other: it has 501 registered companies, 194 fewer than before the pandemic (-28%). The crisis has also hit travel agencies and car rental companies, which have reduced their business by 16.4%. The rest of the Ibizan economy, which is not directly related to tourism, is less affected: there are 1,308 active companies, only 2.6% below 2019.

In the case of Formentera, there are 701 businesses up and running, 8.2% less than in 2019 and the lowest figure since 2014. There are also more accommodation services in operation than in 2019 (nine more), while food and beverage services (169) are not heating up: there are 9% less than before the pandemic hit (a figure so low hasn’t been seen since 2011). The rest of Formentera’s economy has a worse prognosis than Ibiza’s: 81 businesses are up and running, almost 14% less than two years ago.

10,451 fewer temporary workers than in June 2019 in the tourism sector This crisis is wiping temporary jobs off the map: in June 2019 there were 16,729 such positions. Now there are only 6,278. 16,748 permanent seasonal workers, a record number in June There have never been so many permanent seasonal workers in June as there are now: 16,748.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.