Ibiza and Formentera with lowest incidence of Covid among young people in Balearics

The different trends in the evolution of Coronavirus between Ibiza and Formentera and the rest of the Balearic Islands, although within a situation of generalised increase in incidence, are becoming more consolidated. The Pitiusas Islands continue without major outbreaks of the virus and reflect a much lower incidence in young people than the rest of the islands, where the rate of infection continues to soar as a result of the macro outbreaks related to celebrations.

The spokesman for the management committee of Infectious Diseases of the Govern, Javier Arranz, yesterday made clear the different nature of the epidemiological situation of Ibiza and Formentera, but warned of the possibility of an eventual replication of the phenomenon that Mallorca and Menorca are experiencing, following the students protest outbreaks and the festivities of día de Sant Joan. “Whenever we have seen that the incidence on some of the islands evolves in one way, sooner or later it evolves on the others”.

Ibiza has a 14-day accumulated incidence (AI) among young people aged between 16 and 29 years of 318.76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

At the moment, however, the situation is quite different. While Ibiza has a 14-day accumulated incidence (AI) among young people aged between 16 and 29 years of 318.76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and Formentera has 218.1 cases, the rate of infection in the last 14 days in Menorca has already reached 2,567.54.

Although this is the most extreme case, Mallorca also presents, on a smaller scale, a high rate of infection among young people, a factor that reveals the festive origin of a large part of these infections. In Mallorca, the 14-day AI reflects a rate of 586.85 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for young people aged between 16 and 29. The Balearic average is 709.83.

In addition, Arranz explained that community transmission in Ibiza “is not a cause for concern”, and that there are no problems when it comes to tracing contagions.

In any case, Ibiza also reflects the trend of the rest of the Balearic Islands with the concentration of incidence in the younger population. The 14-day AI among people over 70 years of age is almost 14 times lower than that of young people between 16 and 29 years of age.