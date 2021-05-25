Ibiza and Formentera Health Area launches website with information on pregnancy and childbirth

The Ibiza and Formentera Health Area has launched a website on childbirth aimed at women of reproductive age and their partners.

According to a press release issued by the Pitiusas Health Area on Monday, the project has been led by Primary Care midwives with the participation and collaboration of other services such as Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Anaesthesia, Delivery Room and Documentation.

The demand for information from pregnant women and mothers-to-be has led midwives to develop this online information tool that aims to guarantee equality of information on pregnancy and childbirth.

As explained by the Health Area, it also aims to promote self-managed learning.

The standardisation of the information provided to pregnant women on childbirth and pregnancy will also have a very positive impact on the work of temporary midwives and will make their jobs easier, according to the Health Department.

The new website covers a series of stages and topics that have been developed by midwives, with sections on preconception and cytology, among others.