19.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Ibiza and Formentera Health Area launches website with information on pregnancy and childbirth

Europa Press
Updated:
Ibiza and Formentera Health Area launches website with information on pregnancy and childbirth
Can Misses Hospital

The Ibiza and Formentera Health Area has launched a website on childbirth aimed at women of reproductive age and their partners.

According to a press release issued by the Pitiusas Health Area on Monday, the project has been led by Primary Care midwives with the participation and collaboration of other services such as Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Anaesthesia, Delivery Room and Documentation.

The demand for information from pregnant women and mothers-to-be has led midwives to develop this online information tool that aims to guarantee equality of information on pregnancy and childbirth.

As explained by the Health Area, it also aims to promote self-managed learning.

The standardisation of the information provided to pregnant women on childbirth and pregnancy will also have a very positive impact on the work of temporary midwives and will make their jobs easier, according to the Health Department.

The new website covers a series of stages and topics that have been developed by midwives, with sections on preconception and cytology, among others.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte