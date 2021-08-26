Ibiza to fast track new football pitch in Ca n’Escandell

Via an amendment to the Housing Act for the extension of the Can Cantó school, the construction of a secondary school and a football pitch in the area of Ca n’Escandell, Ibiza City Council takes the fast track planning process out of the delay to final approval of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

The first deputy mayor, Elena Lopez , stressed that one thing “has nothing to do” with the other, since the Ca n’Escandell site (sector 12, which also provides for the development of social housing) is classified as land programmed for development, both now and in the new PGOU. In fact, according to Lopez, this area and “part of Cas Mut are the only developable land” provided for in the new urban plan.

A development site requires urban management (preparation and prior development of land) in order to move to the category of consolidated urban site, a condition necessary for building. Thus, Lopez explained that in view of “the very important need ” for more 0-3 years’ education places, a new school and new sports facilities (“the most urgent being a football pitch,” she says) this option (the amendment to the Housing Act being processed in Parliament) has been chosen as “more viable and practical way to do it now .

“Even if the new PGOU was definitely approved tomorrow, this amendment would help us [to move forward with the public infrastructure project],” explained Lopez, who added: “We will not wait until this land is classed as consolidated urban and Sepes has developed the whole urbanisation. We are going to go ahead because the need is very important. Sepes agrees”.

