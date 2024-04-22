Crowdfunding in Ibiza: Campaign launched to reunite Peruvian worker with her son

A ‘crowdfunding’ initiated from Ibiza through the GoFundMe platform is looking for to reunite a Peruvian worker with her son, from whom she has been separated for 6 years.

According to its promoter, Melania Mols, the initiative seeks to raise funds to help “reunite Silvia with Nicolás, who is now 21 years old”, so that they can meet in Spain “after years of separation and longing”.

“Five years ago she made the difficult decision to to leave her beloved 16-year-old son, Nicolás, in Peru in search of a better life in Spain. Since then, Silvia has not been able to be reunited with Nicolás, his absence has been deeply felt in their hearts,” says the campaign’s author.

Mols has initiated this campaign as a thank you to Silvia who has cared for a friend in his last days until his death. He describes her as “a compassionate soul who has dedicated herself to providing care and comfort to our dear friend Wouter in his last days” and whose care and dedication has enabled the man’s last wish to “stay at home instead of going to the hospital in his last days” to be fulfilled.

Woman has cared for a friend until her last days / Gofundme

“Her presence provided Wouter with a sense of peace and dignity during his most vulnerable moments,” she has explained, adding that after Wouter’s departure, “Silvia continued to care for Lucie, his daughter, offering her support and kindness during a time of grief and pain.”

“Her unwavering dedication serves as a testament to her altruism and compassion,” said Mols, who has lamented that “behind Silvia’s selfless acts lies a pain that has lingered for far too long.” he said in reference to the mother’s separation from her son to work in Spain.

The campaign was launched on April 11 and donations have already reached 2,690 euros surpassing the initial goal of 2,000 euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.