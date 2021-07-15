Ibiza Consell restarts the airport express bus

The Consell de Ibiza’s Department of Transport has restarted seven more bus lines this July, including the L10-Airport Express, as reported by the island authority. In addition, the frequency of eleven other routes covered by this public service has been extended.

The line connecting the airport with the port of Ibiza will be in operation from Monday, 19th. The island consellar for Transport, Javier Torres, noted that “this line was created at the beginning of this term of office to offer citizens a better public transport service”. Torres put the delay in its start-up down to companies having problems recruiting drivers.

The other lines to be restarted next week are L20B, which connects Sant Joan with Cala de Sant Vicent, and L21, which connects Santa Eulària with Sant Joan and Portinatx. From 26th July, they say, “lines L1 (Sant Antoni-Cala Gració-Stella Maris), L5 (Sant Antoni-Cala de Bou-Port des Torrent-Cala Tarida), L30 (Sant Antoni-Santa Agnès-Ibiza) and L37 (Port de Sant Miquel-Es Canar) will be put back into service”.

The lines with increased frequency are the “L9 (Sant Antoni-Sant Josep-Airport), L13 (Santa Eulària-Ibiza), L14 (Ibiza-Platja d’en Bossa), L15 (Cala Llonga-Jesús-Ibiza), L16 (Sant Carles-Santa Eulària), L18A (Es Canar-Santa Eulària), L20A (Portinatx-Sant Joan-Sant Llorenç-Ibiza), L41 (Santa Eulària-Cala Llonga) and L50 (Cas Dominguets-Es Gorg-Puig d’en Valls-Es Gorg)”.