Ibiza business owners criticize ban on use of interior at night

The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of Ibiza and Formentera (Pimeef) Restoration has criticized the measures of de-escalation that, from Sunday, will govern the reopening of the interiors of bars and restaurants in Ibiza because, according to the critics, are not in line with the request from pitiusa employers, which was to prioritize the use of interiors at night.

Speaking to Europa Press, the president of Pimeef Restauració, Veronica Juan, has detailed that they had requested to open indoors until 23.30h considering that “if the curfew is extended, business activity should also be extended.

Employers have lamented that the Government finally opted for another approach, which extended the closure of indoor spaces to 18h, although the Executive “seems to have a heavy reluctance to anything that has to do with night time”. “The restaurants that do not have a terrace wanted to be able to open at night,” they insisted.

It is worth remembering that the bars and restaurants in Ibiza will be able to reopen their interiors from Sunday until 6pm, while the terraces will be open until 11pm.

If the establishment has a terrace, the interiors of the premises may have a maximum capacity of 30 percent and, if it does not have a terrace, 50 percent, with a maximum of 150 people in the interiors in both cases. Terraces may register a maximum of 250 customers.

For Pimeef Restoration, these indications on the capacity and opening of interiors only until 18h, will not make the implementation “feasible” for many businesses and “there will be very few businesses who will pay to commence trading in this manner”.

“Our proposal was more in line with the reality of Ibiza,” reiterated the employer. “We from Pimeef are not happy with the progress that has been made,” concluded Juan.

Formentera, meanwhile, must close their terraces at 23.30h, while the interiors have a permitted maximum capacity of 50 percent and may remain open until 18.00h.