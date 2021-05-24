18.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Ibiza business owners criticize ban on use of interior at night

"Restaurants without a terrace wanted to be able to open for dinner," they insist

Europa Press
Updated:
Ibiza business owners criticize ban on use of interior at night
The businesswoman Verónica Juan, at the Pimeef headquarters on Avenida de España in Vila. VICENT MARÍ

The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of Ibiza and Formentera (Pimeef) Restoration has criticized the measures of de-escalation that, from Sunday, will govern the reopening of the interiors of bars and restaurants in Ibiza because, according to the critics, are not in line with the request from pitiusa employers, which was to prioritize the use of interiors at night.

Speaking to Europa Press, the president of Pimeef Restauració, Veronica Juan, has detailed that they had requested to open indoors until 23.30h considering that “if the curfew is extended, business activity should also be extended.

Employers have lamented that the Government finally opted for another approach, which extended the closure of indoor spaces to 18h, although the Executive “seems to have a heavy reluctance to anything that has to do with night time”. “The restaurants that do not have a terrace wanted to be able to open at night,” they insisted.

It is worth remembering that the bars and restaurants in Ibiza will be able to reopen their interiors from Sunday until 6pm, while the terraces will be open until 11pm.

If the establishment has a terrace, the interiors of the premises may have a maximum capacity of 30 percent and, if it does not have a terrace, 50 percent, with a maximum of 150 people in the interiors in both cases. Terraces may register a maximum of 250 customers.

For Pimeef Restoration, these indications on the capacity and opening of interiors only until 18h, will not make the implementation “feasible” for many businesses  and “there will be very few businesses who will pay to commence trading in this manner”.

“Our proposal was more in line with the reality of Ibiza,” reiterated the employer. “We from Pimeef are not happy with the progress that has been made,” concluded Juan.

Formentera, meanwhile, must close their terraces at 23.30h, while the interiors have a permitted maximum capacity of 50 percent and may remain open until 18.00h.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte